Parker is charged with second-degree burglary, theft, malicious destruction of property and two counts of fourth-degree burglary, according to court records. He is being held without bond. Online court records do not list an attorney for Parker.
Department of Public Works spokesman James Bentley confirmed Parker worked at the department and said officials are cooperating with the investigation.
The vehicle involved was a Ford truck registered to the city, but the city emblem and front license plate were taped over, police said. The truck had been reported stolen in Carroll County, police said.