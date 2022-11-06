Police: Baltimore officer fatally shoots attacker with knife

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer fatally shot a knife-wielding assailant who was attacking a woman, city officials said Sunday night. Officers responded around 3:40 p.m. Sunday to an intersection on the city’s west side after a call about an armed man assaulting a woman, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference.

An officer got out of the driver’s side of a police vehicle, ordered the suspect to the ground and opened fire after the suspect got on top of the woman, still wielding the knife, Harrison said.

Officers then removed the knife and rendered aid to the suspect, Harrison said. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear how many times he was shot, Harrison said. The woman was in good condition, Harrison said, and was not shot or stabbed.

No one involved was immediately identified.

Harrison said his description of the events was based on city officials’ review of video footage from multiple angles, both from social media and body camera footage, which he said would eventually be released.

Analysts were still processing the scene, he said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott appeared with Harrison at Sunday’s news conference. He expressed regret for the loss of life, as well as appreciation for the responding officers, who he said “acted quickly to come to the aid of this woman, who was clearly in distress.”

No police officers were injured, Scott said.

