ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland police say a “Black Lives Matter” sign has been stolen from a church.

Anne Arundel police spokesman Marc Limansky tells The Capital the sign was reported stolen Sunday by the Unitarian Universalist Church in Annapolis. Limansky says the sign was last seen Saturday afternoon. It was hung outside the church in 2015 to support the national “Black Lives Matter” movement, which calls for the end of systemic violence and racism against black people.

The newspaper reports “Black Lives Matter” signs at several area churches have been defaced or stolen for years. One church changed its sign to read “Dismantle Racism” after it was repeatedly defaced.

Police say no suspects have been identified in the recent theft yet.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

