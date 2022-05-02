The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Police: Bleach sprayed in victim's eyes in mall attack

By Associated Press
Today at 1:01 p.m. EDT
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Bleach was sprayed into a person’s eyes during an attack at a Maryland mall, and police said Monday they are searching for two teenage suspects.

Montgomery County police officers responded to the Westfield Wheaton mall in Silver Spring around 8 p.m. on April 15 for a report of an assault, police said in a news release on Monday.

Detectives learned that two people approached the victim inside the mall, pushed her to the ground and began kicking her in the face, police said. Before they fled, police said one sprayed bleach in the victim’s eyes.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects described as females in their late teens and they are asking for help identifying them.

