Police: Bleach sprayed in victim's eyes in mall attack

Montgomery County police officers responded to the Westfield Wheaton mall in Silver Spring around 8 p.m. on April 15 for a report of an assault, police said in a news release on Monday.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Bleach was sprayed into a person’s eyes during an attack at a Maryland mall, and police said Monday they are searching for two teenage suspects.

Detectives learned that two people approached the victim inside the mall, pushed her to the ground and began kicking her in the face, police said. Before they fled, police said one sprayed bleach in the victim’s eyes.