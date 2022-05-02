Police: Bleach sprayed in victim's eyes in mall attack

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Bleach was sprayed into a person’s eyes during an attack at a Maryland mall, and police said Monday they are searching for two teenage suspects.
Detectives learned that two people approached the victim inside the mall, pushed her to the ground and began kicking her in the face, police said. Before they fled, police said one sprayed bleach in the victim’s eyes.
Police released surveillance video of the suspects described as females in their late teens and they are asking for help identifying them.