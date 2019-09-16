BALTIMORE — Police say a body found Baltimore may be that of a woman reported missing this month.

News outlets report the body was found Saturday morning wrapped in blankets and trash bags in the southwestern part of the city. Detective Donny Moses says authorities were called to the scene by a passerby who reported that the smell led her to believe the pile of debris contained a body.

Authorities found the debris held the body of a woman who had been stabbed to death. County police announced Sunday that they were confident the body was Charla Melvin, of Milford Mill. An autopsy is set to verify the identification.

County and city police also are investigating the possibly related death of man who apparently killed himself near an area school last week.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.