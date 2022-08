Baltimore police said Inner Harbor and water rescue units responded to the 400 block of East Pratt Street around 7 a.m. for a report of a body found in the water, news outlets reported.

The body was removed from the water and the person was dead at the time, police said. No further information is known about the victim and the cause of death hasn’t been determined yet.