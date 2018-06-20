NORFOLK, Va. — Police say a body recovered from waters off Virginia’s coast has been identified as a 12-year-old swimmer who had gone missing.

News outlets report Norfolk police had been called out about a body that was floating near the Ocean View Fishing Pier. Cpl. William Pickering tells The Virginian-Pilot the body of Davieon Askew was recovered from the waters Monday evening.

Police say the boy had disappeared Saturday evening while he was swimming nearby with two family members. He was last seen roughly 100 yards (90 meters) from the pier. Family members told police the two other boys had been in distress in the surf but were rescued.

Pickering says Davieon’s death had been classified as undetermined as of Monday.

