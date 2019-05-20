WASHINGTON — Police say a body found under a Washington, D.C., bridge is that of a missing Maryland teen.

District police on Friday told news outlets that the body has been identified as 16-year-old Eberson Guerra-Sanchez, of Frederick, Maryland.

Frederick Police Lt. Kirk Henneberry says Guerra-Sanchez was reported missing on April 26. The next day, police found the teen’s body near the Potomac River. Tuscarora High School Principal Christopher S. Berry says Guerra-Sanchez was a ninth grader at the school.

Guerra-Sanchez’s body was discovered just days before Maryland authorities found the remains of another missing teen near a shoreline, this time in Riverdale. Prince George’s County police have said that teen, 14-year-old Ariana Funes-Diaz, was killed by MS-13 members.

