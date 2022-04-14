Police: Body ID'd as mother of child victim in fatal fire

BALTIMORE — A deceased person recently found along Interstate 95 is believed to be the mother of a child who was the victim of a fatal fire in Baltimore earlier this month, Maryland State Police said Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Danielle Shanae Parnell, 30, of Baltimore was found dead Tuesday near the wood line along the interstate in Cecil County, police said in a news release. An autopsy is pending.

The preliminary investigation indicates Parnell was the mother of a 3-year-old who died in a fire in Baltimore on April 8.

Investigators from the state police and Baltimore Police Department are working to “determine a nexus and motive between the two homicides,” the news release said.

No suspects have been identified so far, according to police.

