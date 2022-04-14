Police: Body ID'd as mother of child victim in fatal fire

BALTIMORE — A deceased person recently found along Interstate 95 is believed to be the mother of a child who was the victim of a fatal fire in Baltimore earlier this month, Maryland State Police said Thursday.
The preliminary investigation indicates Parnell was the mother of a 3-year-old who died in a fire in Baltimore on April 8.
Investigators from the state police and Baltimore Police Department are working to “determine a nexus and motive between the two homicides,” the news release said.
No suspects have been identified so far, according to police.