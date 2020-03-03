Lukes was a student at Cardozo Education Campus. A letter to parents obtained by news outlets said a crisis response team would be on hand to assist students, parents and staff.
Police said the shooting didn’t appear to be random. No weapon was recovered at the scene of the shooting, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said. No arrests have been announced.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.