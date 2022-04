A man was waiting at a Bethesda school bus stop with two children, ages 7 and 1, when a Honda Accord left the road and hit them, Montgomery County police said in a news release.

The 7-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital with his father, who had minor injuries, police said. The boy was in critical condition, police said Wednesday afternoon.