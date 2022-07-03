Police: Boy fatally shot at Virginia party, another injured

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A child is dead and another person is injured after multiple shootings at a party in central Virginia, police said.
Before police arrived, a sheriff’s deputy who was providing security at the party responded to the reported shooting to investigate, according to the news release. The deputy encountered and confronted an individual who was displaying a handgun. The deputy shot the person, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. That person was not immediately identified.
An investigation is ongoing.