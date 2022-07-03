Police: Boy fatally shot at Virginia party, another injured

Placeholder while article actions load

Upon their arrival, officers found a juvenile male who had been shot in a bathroom, Chesterfield County Police said in a news release Sunday. The child, whose name and age weren’t provided, was pronounced dead at the scene. He appeared to be the intended target of the shooting, police said.

Before police arrived, a sheriff’s deputy who was providing security at the party responded to the reported shooting to investigate, according to the news release. The deputy encountered and confronted an individual who was displaying a handgun. The deputy shot the person, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. That person was not immediately identified.