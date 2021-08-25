Police: Boy in apartment killed when man opens fire outside
By Associated Press
Today at 9:12 a.m. EDT
LANDOVER, Md. — An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed in a Maryland apartment when a man opened fire outside, police said.
The shooting happened Tuesday night at a garden-style apartment complex in Landover, news outlets reported. A man got out of a white sedan that pulled into the parking lot around 8:20 p.m. and began to fire at “multiple units,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said. The boy was struck and killed, Aziz said.