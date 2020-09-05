The vehicle was stolen shortly after 9 p.m. Friday in Pasadena. Anne Arundel County police Lt. John Mahaffee said the mother reported that she was pumping gas when a man jumped in her vehicle and immediately took off.
Mahaffee said that while dozens of officers searched the area, a person told them they may have seen a vehicle that matched the description of the mother’s car. Mahaffee said officers then searched that area and found the vehicle and children.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities.
