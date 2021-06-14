Police couldn’t find anyone associated with the car nearby, but a body was found in thick brush beneath the flyover about eight hours later, police said in a news release.
Police identified the body as Devin Dickerson, 27, of Charlottesville, and said they believe he was the driver of the car. The body showed “no obvious sign of trauma,” and there was no indication that Dickerson had been ejected from the vehicle, police said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an examination and autopsy of the body.
Police are asking for help from anyone who witnessed the crash, saw the vehicle or anything “out of the ordinary.”