The driver then led police on a chase through the Riverside and Locust Point neighborhoods, according to a Facebook post from Baltimore Councilman Eric Costello, who represents the area. The driver eventually stopped and got out of the police car. Officers then chased the suspect on foot to the TIde Point area, where the suspect jumped into the harbor.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody. A man was seen being led away from an industrial area near the harbor in handcuffs at about 8:30 p.m.