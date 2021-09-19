BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police car was stolen by a man who led police on a wild chase and jumped into the harbor before being apprehended.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the chase began at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday when officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle. Police said the driver refused to stop and fled, striking and damaging several cars along the way. The driver crashed, then fled on foot, and got into a police car that had been stopped by an officer who was chasing the suspect on foot.

The driver then led police on a chase through the Riverside and Locust Point neighborhoods, according to a Facebook post from Baltimore Councilman Eric Costello, who represents the area. The driver eventually stopped and got out of the police car. Officers then chased the suspect on foot to the TIde Point area, where the suspect jumped into the harbor.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody. A man was seen being led away from an industrial area near the harbor in handcuffs at about 8:30 p.m.