BEALETON, Va. — Authorities say two trains hit a car stuck on tracks in Virginia, but the four people inside the car escaped before it was hit.

Virginia State Police said in a statement Monday that the crash occurred Sunday night in Fauquier County. They say a Honda Civic got stuck as it crossed the tracks on a private section of road just as two trains approached from opposite directions. Police say the 18-year-old driver and three passengers got out before the trains hit the car.

Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey says a passenger was hurt while exiting an Amtrak train. He says the injury was minor.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.