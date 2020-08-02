The five-year veteran of the department has been suspended without pay.
County police say officers were called to a report of an unattended death in April at a house in Pasadena, Maryland. On Friday, the police chief received information that Miskill may have stolen firearms and other property from the house. Police say investigators executed a search warrant at Miskill’s house and arrested him.
