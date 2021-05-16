Police have said Lane and another officer on the scene returned fire, striking the suspect, identified as James Dyer Buckland, 35, of Pound, Virginia.
Buckland, who has been charged with attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, has also been discharged from the hospital, a spokeswoman for Ballad Health told the newspaper.
Buckland is being held without bail at a Tennessee detention center, and he will soon be extradited back to Virginia for prosecution, Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said.
Police have said a handgun belonging to Buckland was recovered at the scene. It wasn’t clear if he had obtained an attorney.