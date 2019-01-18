TANEYTOWN, Md. — A Maryland city has placed its police chief and another officer on leave after federal agents executed a search warrant at the department.

Taneytown’s acting city manager Jim Wieprecht tells the Carroll County Times that agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a sealed search warrant at the Taneytown Police Department on Tuesday.

FBI spokesman Dave Fitz said the agency visited the department and Fairfield, Pennsylvania, for “court-authorized law enforcement activity.” He said there was no threat to public safety.

Wieprecht confirmed Police Chief William Tyler was placed on administrative leave, but said he couldn’t identify the other officer. He said the city didn’t know the reason for the search warrant.

Tyler didn’t immediately return the newspaper’s request for comment.

