TOWSON, Md. — A mainstay of Maryland law enforcement is leaving his county police chief post, and a national search is planned to find his replacement.

News outlets report Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced Wednesday he would retain Chief Terrence B. Sheridan for six months while searching.

Sheridan has led the police department since January 2017, when late County Executive Kevin Kamenetz pushed out Jim Johnson. But he also previously served as county police chief from 1996 to 2007, and was superintendent of the Maryland State Police from 2007 to 2011. Before assuming those leadership roles, he spent three decades with the state police.

Olszewski’s administration hasn’t said whether a private firm would be hired to handle the search, like in Baltimore city.

Police union president Cole B. Weston hopes the search is “a thought-out process.”

