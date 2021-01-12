The woman and child were in waist-high water. Police said in a statement that officers removed the child and began administering medical care.
Paramedics with Hopewell’s fire department resuscitated the child. The child was then taken to VCU Medical Center for medical attention.
Police said the woman had walked further out into the river before she was pulled to safety by Hopewell fire crews in a rescue boat. The incident remains under investigation. Police have not identified the woman or the child.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.