Police said a person of interest was taken into custody, but no additional details about the suspect or the victim were released.
Monroe said several floors were evacuated out of an abundance of caution
“We did our due diligence to make sure that the patrons of the hotel were safe,” Monroe said.
A hotel representative could not immediately be reached for comment.
The streets surrounding the hotel were temporarily blocked off by a heavy police presence and caution tape.
