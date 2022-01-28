“The initial impact caused massive damage to the Toyota sedan, killing the 12-year-old female seated in the back seat,” state police said in a statement. “The other 13-year-old female seated in the back seat suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to (a hospital in Norfolk).”
The 33-year-old driver of the Toyota and a 15-year-old girl in the front seat suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.
State police said that the investigation into the crash is ongoing and that charges are pending.