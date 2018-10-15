WASHINGTON — Police in Washington say a man “posing as a driver of a vehicle for hire” sexually assaulted a passenger.

Citing a Metropolitan Police Department release, news outlets report a man got in the suspect’s SUV around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The release says the suspect stopped the car and assaulted the man on the 1300 block of H Street Northeast, a popular nightlife stretch home to a variety of bars, restaurants and theaters. It’s unclear how far they had traveled before stopping.

Police are looking for the suspect, who they say is responsible for first-degree sexual assault. It’s unclear for which service he was driving or claiming to drive.

The victim’s condition is unclear.

No further details have been released.

