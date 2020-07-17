Delaware State Police said they executed a search warrant after learning that a large scale sex ring was operating there. Police said they were able to contact two victims of the sex ring and found “obvious signs” of a commercial sex operation as well as about $1,700 in suspected illegal proceeds.
Police said Ayala was sent to jail on $16,000 cash-only bond. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney.
