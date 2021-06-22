John Davis, 53, of Seaford, Delaware, was at the park for a family gathering when he decided to jump into the Nanticoke River from a dock to swim, police said. Boaters noticed Davis struggling to keep his head above water, but police said by the time they reached him, he had sunk below the surface.
When troopers arrived, Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Sharptown Volunteer Fire Department were conducting dive operations and searching for Davis by boat. The search continued until sunset and resumed Monday. His body was found Tuesday morning in the river about a quarter mile from where he was last seen.
This case remains under investigation.