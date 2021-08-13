Njoku was delivering food to a home in the area when he was shot and detectives are trying to determine a motive and a suspect, police said.
Njoku was a “peace-loving person” who moved to the United States from Nigeria decades ago, his brother Chidi Njoku told WRC-TV. He had two daughters, age 15 and 13, 11-year-old twin boys and had only recently started working for DoorDash, he said. Njoku urged anyone with information about the case to contact police.
DoorDash offered assistance to law enforcement and was in touch with Njoku’s family to extend support, the company said in a statement.