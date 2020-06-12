State police said that county sheriff’s deputies arrived and found an armed man who refused to put down his gun. The man was shot by officers and was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Sheriff’s deputies found the woman’s body inside. Two girls and a man had fled the residence before deputies arrived.
The incident remains under investigation. State police have not released the identities of the woman who was killed, the man who was shot or the deputies who shot him.
