The sheriff’s office said that deputies were investigating an alleged theft when the suspect assaulted a deputy with the weapon. The office said the deputy then shot the suspect.
Authorities said that both suffered injuries and were flown by helicopter to area trauma centers. The deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was listed in stable condition on Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office has not released the identities or races of the deputy or the suspect.
