NORTH EAST, Md. — A sheriff’s deputy was wounded and a 24-year-old man was killed when shots were fired and a Maryland State Police trooper returned fire during a police response to report of a fight, police said.

Two troopers responded to an apartment in North East on Sunday afternoon to help the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office with a report of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, police said the troopers and deputy tried to contact anyone inside and heard a struggle that continued even after they repeatedly announced that they were police officers there to help, police said.

The troopers and deputy entered through an unlocked door and saw two men fighting and as they fought, shots were fired, police said. The deputy was struck and one trooper, fearing for their lives, returned fire then took cover with the injured deputy and other trooper.

A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. He is not being identified at this time.

The trooper who fired is on routine administrative leave and the other trooper is on administrative duty. The wounded deputy is being treated at a Delaware hospital.

The state police homicide and internal affairs units are investigating.