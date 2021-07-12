The troopers and deputy entered through an unlocked door and saw two men fighting and as they fought, shots were fired, police said. The deputy was struck and one trooper, fearing for their lives, returned fire then took cover with the injured deputy and other trooper.
A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. He is not being identified at this time.
The trooper who fired is on routine administrative leave and the other trooper is on administrative duty. The wounded deputy is being treated at a Delaware hospital.
The state police homicide and internal affairs units are investigating.