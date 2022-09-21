Police: Destructive device found in vehicle near school

PARKVILLE, Md. — A man is facing charges after police said an improvised destructive device was found in his vehicle across the street from a Maryland middle school on Tuesday.
Police found Joseph Vickery, 43, of Mount Airy around the middle school and he reportedly told police there was an “explosive device inside of his vehicle” and admitted to constructing an explosive device, according to charging documents.
Handwritten bomb-making instructions, fertilizer, and a table-top stove were found in his vehicle, charging documents state. A search of his hotel room allegedly turned up materials used to manufacture explosive devices along with drugs.
Vickery is charged with possession of an explosive or incendiary device with intent to create a destructive device and knowingly manufacturing, possessing or distributing a destructive device and drug and weapons offenses, according to court records. He’s being held without bond and court records do not list any attorney who could comment on his behalf.
A woman who was also arrested Tuesday told officers that Vickery started researching explosives after a falling out with her mother.