Police: Detective carjacked, 2 suspects caught after crash

BALTIMORE — A detective was carjacked outside a Baltimore convenience store Tuesday and two of three suspects were caught after the unmarked car overturned in a crash, police said.
The detective wasn’t in uniform, but he was wearing a polo shirt embroidered with a department logo and a badge “clearly identified him as a police officer,” Harrison said. The suspects were armed, but it wasn’t clear whether any of them also fired a weapon, Harrison said. Neither of the suspects in custody was injured in the gunfire. The officer was also uninjured.
A gun found at the scene had misfired, and police said they are investigating whether it belongs to one of the suspects.