Police: Detective carjacked, 2 suspects caught after crash

Placeholder while article actions load

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the on-duty detective was carjacked around 6:15 p.m. by three people and fired his weapon, news outlets report. The suspects took off in the car and crashed less than a mile away, police said. Two suspects, a 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested after fleeing on foot, police said. Police are still looking for a third suspect.

BALTIMORE — A detective was carjacked outside a Baltimore convenience store Tuesday and two of three suspects were caught after the unmarked car overturned in a crash, police said.

The detective wasn’t in uniform, but he was wearing a polo shirt embroidered with a department logo and a badge “clearly identified him as a police officer,” Harrison said. The suspects were armed, but it wasn’t clear whether any of them also fired a weapon, Harrison said. Neither of the suspects in custody was injured in the gunfire. The officer was also uninjured.