Churchville, Md. — Two police divers in Maryland have been flown to a hospital after searching for a woman who went missing during a flood.

The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that the police officers were from Baltimore. They experienced unspecified difficulties while diving in a quarry near Churchville, Maryland. They were flown to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

The divers were taking part in the continued search for a woman who fell into rushing waters Friday evening.

The unidentified missing woman and a man had stopped to help another man who was stranded in a car on a bridge.

The woman fell into the rushing water. Sometime later, the man trapped in the car died after his vehicle was washed off the bridge.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

