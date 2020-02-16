Police detectives from Montgomery County in Maryland and members of the U.S. Marshals task force stopped Huitz’s car early Wednesday near his home in Virginia Beach. At least one of the officers shot Huitz when he pulled out a gun, authorities said.

“We figured out the ‘who’ in this case,” Montgomery County Police Sgt. Chris Homrock told the Washington Post. “But clearly, based on his decisions yesterday, we will never know the ‘why.’”

One of Huitz’s neighbors told The Virginian-Pilot said the man was friendly and had helped neighbors with car repairs.

“It’s just such shocking news,” said the neighbor, Hershel Mack.

Homrock said Essel’s killing is the fifth cold case that the Maryland police department has closed using genetic genealogy testing. On Tuesday, detectives visited Huitz where he worked and swabbed his cheek to collect the DNA evidence that allegedly linked him to the blood trail.

“It’s definitely a worthwhile tool,” said Homrock, who heads the department’s cold case unit.