Troopers responded to a 911 call on Nov. 21 from a witness stating they found a woman’s body on the northbound side of I-95.
Investigators say that based on debris found at the scene, the woman was hit by a Freightliner Cascadia truck whose driver continued north.
The woman was later identified as 22-year-old Lourdina Hyppolite of Beltsville, Md.
Police say tips from witnesses led them to the truck in Greensboro, N.C.
The investigation is ongoing.
