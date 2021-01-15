Police then obtained a search warrant for the home and another arrest warrant for Kite, 36, for stalking. They did not say why Kite was wanted for stalking but he had been charged in September with assault against a family member and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
After hours of negotiations, authorities said a woman who was in the home came out. Police did not provide information on her relationship with Kite, but said he stopped communicating with police once she exited the home.
Police used “an array of technological resources” to reestablish contact with Kite, the release said, but were unsuccessful.
Officers then entered the home early Thursday morning and discovered him hiding in a storage area. The release said Kite immediately fired shots at police, and police returned fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kite was convicted for possession of a controlled substance in 2018 and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in 2002, court records show.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.