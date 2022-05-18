Police: Flagger fatally hit, driver charged with DWI

Placeholder while article actions load

The investigation found that a Jeep Grand Cherokee rear-ended a Honda Accord that had stopped at a flagger’s stop sign on Davidsonville Road and kept going, police said. When the Jeep reached the intersection with Kings Retreat Drive, the driver tried to turn and the Jeep hit a flagger there before hitting a sign, police said. The flagger, identified as Lizeth Guzman, 56, of Baltimore, was flown to a hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead.