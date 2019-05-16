

Activist David Paul is arrested Thursday after occupying the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington. (J. Lawler Duggan/For The Washington Post)

Four protesters who have been living inside the Venezuelan Embassy for more than a month were arrested by federal law enforcement officers Thursday morning and forcibly removed from the building.

The embassy in Washington’s Georgetown neighborhood has for weeks been the site of a standoff between supporters of embattled President Nicolás Maduro and backers of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has been recognized by the United States as interim president.

Carlos Vecchio, the Guaidó-appointed ambassador who has been recognized by the U.S. government, tweeted that the embassy had been liberated. Federal authorities and D.C. police arrived at the embassy this morning and entered the building, but haven’t commented today on the situation.

Code Pink organizers identified the four activists arrested as Kevin Zeese, Margaret Flowers, Adrienne Pine and David Paul.

Several more Code Pink demonstrators have arrived. They’re upset and invoking the Vienna Convention, which activists have repeatedly quoted to say why US officials could not — or should not breach the embassy.



Meanwhile, police have just gotten a K-9 dog out to clear the area. pic.twitter.com/N4gUgcyWKL — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) May 16, 2019

The Guaidó supporters outside have wanted the Maduro backers inside to leave the building. The confrontation between activists has become a proxy struggle for control over the South American country’s diplomatic mission.

Protests inside and outside the embassy continued nonstop for nearly three weeks, after leftist demonstrators from groups including Code Pink began living in the building April 10 at the invitation of Maduro government officials.

Since April 30, anti-Maduro protesters have patrolled the building’s entrances and exits, at times physically blocking attempts to enter or deliver supplies. Each side has accused the other of violence. Police have arrested at least 10 people, many of whom were charged in connection with “throwing missiles” — in many cases, a reference to food items launched past police barricades and the raised hands of Guaidó supporters.

Last week, protest organizers said Pepco shut off electricity to the building at the direction of Guaidó-appointed diplomats recognized by the U.S. government as the rightful emissaries of Venezuela. On Monday, officials posted a notice demanding that the occupiers vacate the embassy.

On Tuesday, police issued a warning to the activists via megaphone, saying that those inside must leave “immediately” and that “any person who refuses . . . will be trespassing in violation of federal and District of Columbia laws.”

The demonstrators — two women and two men — had remained inside until being removed Thursday morning

This story will be updated.

