All four people in one of the cars were dead, according to police. The driver in the other vehicle reported no injuries and was taken to a state police office for the investigation, which was continuing Saturday. The names of those involved in the crash weren’t immediately released.
Both directions of Crain Highway at the accident site, located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Washington, were closed Saturday afternoon, with traffic being detoured.
