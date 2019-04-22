DUNKIRK, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say an 11-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a go-cart crash.

The Washington Post reports that the crash occurred late Sunday morning in Dunkirk. The town is about 45 minutes southeast of Washington.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said the go-cart was being driven on a street. The vehicle entered a cul-de-sac and overturned as it made a right turn.

The girl and two passengers who were also children were thrown from the go-cart. The girl died at a nearby hospital after being flown there by a helicopter. A 7-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were passengers. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The boy is in stable condition at a local hospital. The 12-year-old girl was treated at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

