LANHAM, Md. — Detectives have charged a man in the fatal stabbing of his roommate at a group home in Maryland for persons with mental health problems.

Police told news outlets Monday that 37-year-old Robert Jackson was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Bryant Stigall.

A Prince George’s County police statement says patrol officers were called to the home Dec. 15 for a report of a stabbing. They located Stigall inside of his bedroom suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson was located at the scene and taken into custody. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment. Police say the motive for the fatal stabbing remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.