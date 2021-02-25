Rescue crews searched for Dellinger for days and used swift-water teams, rescue dogs and drones.
Dellinger’s body was ultimately found about six miles downstream on Jan. 26 near Niagara Dam in Roanoke County.
Roanoke County police said he was the person that crews had been searching for. The medical examiner’s office determined it to be an accidental drowning.
Authorities said they were unsuccessful in finding a next of kin. Dellinger had been homeless and was recognizable to many in the area.
Dawn Sandoval, of The Least of These Ministry, said he “was a very friendly guy.”
