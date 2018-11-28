MYERSVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police have identified an inmate killed and three others injured in a crash while they worked along a highway.

Police tell news outlets in a statement 34-year-old Milton Pajak died at the scene near Myersville. A tractor-trailer swerved onto Interstate 70’s right shoulder Tuesday morning and struck a prison van, Pajak and three other men part of a six-inmate crew.

Wade Rickets, Robert Knight and Aaron Abrecht were taken to a hospital. Two other inmates and a supervising correctional officer who was sitting in the van weren’t injured. The tractor-trailer’s driver, 35-year-old Frenel Pierre, wasn’t injured.

Pierre’s truck hit two of the men and debris struck two others.

Police say charges are pending as investigators will give a report to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

