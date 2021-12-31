The shooting is being investigated by the Independent Investigations Division of Maryland’s Office of the Attorney General. The division was created as part of police reform legislation called the Maryland Police Accountability Act.
The attorney general’s office said the incident began when an off-duty Montgomery County police officer was alerted to a shooting. The off-duty officer shared a secondhand description of the suspect’s car to on-duty officers who were responding to the scene, the office said.
Police said the officers saw a car matching that description and pulled it over. Police said Sesay got out of the car, contrary to officers’ orders, and pointed a handgun at them. Four officers fired at him.
The officers who were involved are part of the Montgomery County Police Department, the office said. They have been identified as Nathan Lenhart, Karli Dorsey, Dennis Tejada and Eric Kessler.
Their body-worn cameras were active during the incident, the office said. The Independent Investigations Division said it will generally release such footage within 14 days.
The races of the officers and the man who died have not been released.