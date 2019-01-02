—

THE DISTRICT

1st homicide victim of 2019 is ID'ed as teen

The District’s first homicide victim of 2019 was identified Wednesday as a 19-year-old man who was found shot in the stairwell of an apartment building in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Police said Shamar Marbury, of Northeast, was pronounced dead at a hospital about 45 minutes after he was shot about 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at the Belmont Crossing apartments in the 4200 block of Barnaby Road SE, in the Washington Highlands neighborhood, 500 feet from the Ferebee Hope Recreation Center and playground.

No arrest has been made and police did not discuss a possible motive.

The District recorded 160 homicides in 2018, about 40 percent above 2017.

MARYLAND

Man cited for allegedly hitting 3 police cars

A man was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle after striking three police cars Wednesday on Interstate 270, authorities said.

At about 6:15 a.m., four officers stopped a suspected impaired driver on northbound I-270 before Shady Grove Road, Maryland State Police said in a statement.

During the stop, an 80-year-old man driving north on I-270 struck the three state police cruisers, which had their emergency lights activated, the statement said. No troopers were injured, according to police.

The man, who was taken to a hospital as a precaution, was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, negligent driving and failure to obey a traffic control device, police said. Police said they do not believe drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.

— Justin Moyer

Arrest in fatal shooting in Oxon Hill

A Southeast Washington man was arrested and charged in a domestic-related fatal shooting that occurred Sunday in Oxon Hill, according to Prince George’s County police.

Rondell Fletcher, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Tyamonee Johnson, 22, of Fort Washington, police said.

Fletcher is alleged to have shot Johnson at about 7:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Mystic Avenue during a “dispute over a third party,” police said.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fletcher is being held in Prince George’s County jail.

— Lynh Bui