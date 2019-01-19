THE DISTRICT

Police identify man shot dead in Southeast

D.C. police on Saturday identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Southeast.

Travis Deyvon Ruth, 21, was found with multiple gunshot wounds when officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Jasper Street in the Buena Vista area.

Ruth was unconscious and unresponsive when paramedics arrived to treat him and was pronounced dead at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.

Police on Saturday did not release any further information about the shooting.

D.C. police have responded to a surge in killings during January. Officials are investigating 13 homicides so far, twice the number at the same time last year.

MARYLAND

Officials release name of man killed in fire

Prince George’s County officials released the name of a man who was found dead after a fire last weekend at a church in Riverdale, Md.

Kingsley Isidore Duru’s body was found after firefighters battled a blaze at the Celestial Church of Christ on Roanoke Avenue in Riverdale around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 12, the Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 30 minutes following a 911 call reporting smoke coming from the building.

Duru, 54, was associated with the church, fire officials said. A cause of death is still under investigation.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and said the smoke alarm inside the building was not working.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Pedestrian, 93, killed in hit-and-run crash

A 93-year-old pedestrian was killed in Fairfax County on Friday night in a hit-and-run incident, county police said.

Police identified the victim as Pericles Apostolou.

Police said the incident occurred in the westbound lanes of Route 50 near Summerfield Road. The site is in the Falls Church area, about a mile west of the Seven Corners Center shopping area.

Police said Apostolou was not in a crosswalk. He was taken to a hospital and died there, police said.

The westbound lanes of Route 50 were closed Friday night while police investigated.

Police said the vehicle was a dark-colored pickup truck with an open bed.

— Martin Weil