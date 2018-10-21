THE DISTRICT

Police identify man killed on Saturday

A man shot to death Saturday afternoon near the southern edge of the Capitol Hill area was identified by police Sunday as Antonio Dixon, 19, of Southeast.

Police said Dixon was shot inside a building in the 900 block of Fifth Street SE, ran around the corner and collapsed in the 400 block of I Street SE.

Dixon showed no signs of life when police responded about 3:53 p.m. to a report of an unconscious person, D.C. police said. He died at the scene, a residential block just south of the Southwest Freeway, police said.

D.C. homicide detectives are investigating and asked that anyone with information call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

— Spencer Hsu

Man found shot

to death in vehicle

D.C. police said a 28-year-old man died Sunday after being found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on a heavily traveled block of New York Avenue NW near North Capitol Street.

Marc Anthony Bolden of Northwest was pronounced dead at a hospital after being transported from the scene in the unit block of New York Avenue NW that is near Dunbar High School, police said.

Bolden was found after police responded to a report of the sound of gunshots about 7:15 a.m., authorities said.

It was at least the third homicide of the weekend and the 134th of the year for the city.

— Spencer Hsu

Man fatally shot in Congress Heights

A Southeast Washington man was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Congress Heights, D.C. police said Sunday.

Police found Malik McCloud, 19, about 2 p.m. after responding to the report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Wheeler Road SE. McCloud was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Man sexually assaults woman in alley

D.C. police are searching for a man they say forced a woman into an alley in Northwest Washington and sexually assaulted her early Sunday.

Police said the assault took place about 6:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Longfellow Street NW, in the Brightwood Park neighborhood. According to police, the man approached the woman on Longfellow, about a quarter mile east of Georgia Avenue NW — and forced her into the alley, where he sexually assaulted her.

Police said the man fled on foot. Authorities did not provide a detailed description of the suspect, who remained at large Sunday afternoon.

Police classified the offense as a first-degree sexual abuse, a designation indicating the use of force or the threat of force, the most serious category of sexual abuse offenses not involving a minor.

— Faiz Siddiqui