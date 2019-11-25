9 prisoners injured in crash, state police say

Police said in a news release that the prisoners were being transported in a van by a private transportation company. The van was on Interstate 95 when it was rear-ended by a passenger vehicle about 8 a.m. Monday.

Police say the prisoners were taken to two hospitals, where they remained under watch. The news release did not describe the severity of their injuries. It says the two correctional officers in the van were not hurt.