THE DISTRICT

Man, 33, identified as victim in SE shooting

A man who was fatally shot Thursday in Southeast Washington was identified by police as 33-year-old Brian Tyrell Butler of Southeast, authorities said.

D.C. police said the incident happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ainger Place SE just off Suitland Parkway in the Woodland neighborhood.

The Washington region has had more than 260 homicides this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Of those, 150 have been in the District.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

9 prisoners injured in crash, state police say

Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Baltimore County that left nine prisoners injured.

Police said in a news release that the prisoners were being transported in a van by a private transportation company. The van was on Interstate 95 when it was rear-ended by a passenger vehicle about 8 a.m. Monday.

Police say the prisoners were taken to two hospitals, where they remained under watch. The news release did not describe the severity of their injuries. It says the two correctional officers in the van were not hurt.

— Associated Press

