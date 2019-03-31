Fairfax County police have identified a man who drowned Saturday while trying to rescue his dog from Lake Braddock.

Nghia Trinh, 28, of Burke, was walking with his dog on a path along the lake Saturday afternoon when the dog got loose and went into the water, police said Sunday. Witnesses saw Trinh enter the lake to get the dog, but he never surfaced.

Police and rescue authorities arrived at the lake around 5 p.m., but Trinh was not found for another 40 minutes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog reached shore safely.